Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash on Treeton Lane, Rotherham, left a Jeep in ruins

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:09 GMT
Police respond to collision in Rotherham village
Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving after they were called to the scene of a crash that left one car in ruins.

Close to 10am on Saturday, November 1, officers rushed to reports of a collision on Treeton Lane in Rotherham.

Most Popular

Pictures from the time show the front of a black vehicle torn off, with debris scattered across the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision on Treeton Lane left a car in ruins over the weekend.placeholder image
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision on Treeton Lane left a car in ruins over the weekend. | Submit

The collision took place at the junction with Ulley Lane and Pleasley Road, an area that has been described as an accident black spot, prompting local MP Jake Richards and his predecessor Alexander Stafford to campaign for new safety measures there.

Despite a large emergency service response, the incident on Saturday - which is reported to have involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a black Jeep Avenger - resulted in no injuries.

However, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested by police on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving with excess alcohol.

She has been bailed.

Sign up to our Whatsapp here

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.59am on Saturday we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Treeton Lane, Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a red Volkswagen Golf and a black Jeep Avenger were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving with excess alcohol. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Related topics:JeepRotherhamAlexander Stafford
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice