Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of drink driving after they were called to the scene of a crash that left one car in ruins.

Close to 10am on Saturday, November 1, officers rushed to reports of a collision on Treeton Lane in Rotherham.

Pictures from the time show the front of a black vehicle torn off, with debris scattered across the road.

The collision took place at the junction with Ulley Lane and Pleasley Road, an area that has been described as an accident black spot, prompting local MP Jake Richards and his predecessor Alexander Stafford to campaign for new safety measures there.

Despite a large emergency service response, the incident on Saturday - which is reported to have involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a black Jeep Avenger - resulted in no injuries.

However, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested by police on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving with excess alcohol.

She has been bailed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.59am on Saturday we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Treeton Lane, Rotherham.

“It is reported that a red Volkswagen Golf and a black Jeep Avenger were involved in a collision. No injuries were reported.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving with excess alcohol. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.”