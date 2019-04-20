Woman arrested in Sheffield for driving under the influence of cocaine

A woman has been arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of driving under the influence of cocaine.

Police today said the woman was detained after being stopped last night on Colley Road, in Parson Cross.

Colley Road in Parson Cross, Sheffield (pic: Google)

They said it was one of several arrests by officers in the north east of the city during the night.

A man was arrested in Shiregreen on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

Two men were arrested on Sturton Road, in Pitsmoor, one on suspicion of affray and the other for a public order offence, and a woman was arrested for breach of bail.