Woman arrested following incident on Furnival Gate
A 48-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting three city-centre ambassadors in Sheffield on Friday
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 08 June, 2019, 17:57
In a statement posted on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said the arrest was made after attending the incident on Furnival Gate in the city centre.
The woman, Caroline Ashton, of Walkley, Sheffield was charged and bailed last night.
She is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on July 4 on three counts of assault by beating.