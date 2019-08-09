Woman arrested after car is driven 'towards a group of children' in Rotherham
A woman has been arrested after a video emerged appearing to show a vehicle being driven deliberately towards a group of children playing in the street.
CCTV caught the terrifying moment a vehicle was driven close to a group of kids in Henley Way, Masbrough, Rotherham, on Tuesday at 1.15pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A black car was seen to be waiting at the top of the road, it then drove towards a group of children on Henley Road.
“The driver beckoned to the children to come to her but they refused.
“The car then drove towards the children who ran out of the way, it then hit the kerb of the pavement and drove away. Nobody was injured during the incident.”
The force added a 44-year-old woman from Rotherham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
Officers are continuing with their investigation and anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting Inc 541 of 6 August.