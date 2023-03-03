An appeal has been launched to find the man pictured because it is believed he may have information about an incident in which a woman and children were racially abused on a train to Sheffield.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers investigating the incident say the hate crime took place onboard a train travelling between Manchester and Sheffield railway stations on Valentine’s Day 2023.

A BTP spokespeson said: “At around 7.50pm on Tuesday, February 14, a man approached a woman and her two children on the train and shouted racial abuse at them. He was moved on by the conductor and left the service at Sheffield.

“The service was the 6.51pm train from Liverpool Lime Street to Sheffield. Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help theirinvestigation and also want to hear from anyone travelling on the same service who saw what happened.”

Officers from British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation into a hate crime incident which took place onboard a train travelling to Sheffield on Valentine's Day 2023

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 721 of 14/02/2023

