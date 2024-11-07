Woman, 77, knocked unconscious and mugged near Sheffield leisure centre is in hospital
South Yorkshire Police said a man reportedly attacked the woman and left her unconscious at around 10.55am on Tuesday, November 5.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.
Around £50 in cash and a bank card were taken during the alleged robbery, on Shiregreen Lane close to Concord Sports Centre.
The victim's bag and purse were found discarded nearby and have been recovered.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would now like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.”
You can report information online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 281 of November 5 when you get in touch.
Footage can also be submitted via the portal.