A woman, aged 62, has appeared in court over an XL Bully attack.

Beverley Anderson, the owner of the dog, was also injured during the incident at her home.

The man attacked by the dog was found lying on the kitchen floor, with serious injuries to his face and hands, when officers arrived and began first aid treatment.

Police officers had to remove part of a window to get into a property after an XL Bully mauled a man | Nottinghamshire Police

Anderson had suffered superficial injuries to her arms.

Officers located the dog in the garden and sedated the animal before transporting it to kennels.

The victim needed hospital treatment for deep bite wounds to both his arms, a torn eyelid and other facial injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police said he did not support a prosecution but officers began an investigation into the incident and Anderson was charged with being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog which had caused an injury.

Anderson, of Maple Leaf Gardens, Worksop, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, September).

She was banned from keeping a dog for 10 years and given a prison sentence of 12 months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

Police Constable Mark Jennings, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to thank the numerous members of the community who helped us investigate this incident.

“There was considerable concern locally that Anderson’s dogs posed a threat to families following this attack and earlier incidents.

“The man suffered significant injuries and although he did not support a prosecution, officers carried out a thorough investigation because of this wider community concern.

“Officers who attended the scene should also be commended for providing first aid as well as safely containing and securing the dog so no one else was harmed.”