Witnesses to murder of Rotherham mum can now give information online

Detectives investigating the murder of a Rotherham mum-of-four have enabled the public to report information about her death online.

The naked body of Alena Grlakova, aged 38, was found concealed in a dried stream bed on land off Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Monday, April 8.

Alena Grlakova

She was last seen just yards away near the Fitzwilliam Arms pub on Boxing Day 2018.

Members of the public can now report any information in relation to her death on the UK Major Incident Public Reporting Site.

Alena Grlakova

Any information provided will be sent directly to officers working on the investigation.

For more information visit https://mipp.police.uk/

People can also call police on 101, quoting incident number 453 of April 8 or the incident room on 01709 443540.

Information can also be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.