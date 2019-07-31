Witnesses sought following common assault at South Yorkshire railway station
Witnesses are being sought after an alleged common assault at a South Yorkshire railway station.
British Transport Police are appealing for further information following the incident on Platform 2 of Barnsley station at 6.20pm on Friday, July 26.
A teenage girl is reported to have grabbed a man’s earphones from his ears and thrown his phone onto the floor following an argument, before boarding a train to Leeds.
She has since been identified, however officers are appealing for further witnesses to come forward so they can establish the full circumstances behind the incident.
If you saw the incident contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 516 of July 26.