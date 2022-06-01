Witnesses and dash cam footage sought following serious collision in Barnsley

Police are appealing for witnesses, dash-cam and information following a serious collision in Barnsley.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 7:00 pm

Yesterday (May 31) at around 9.15am officers attended the A629 Halifax Road in Penistone to reports of a collision involving two vehicles, a black BMW X3 and a blue Fiat Grande Punto.

The driver of the Punto, a 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Have you any footage that might help police?

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The 26-year-old BMW driver suffered minor injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should call 101.