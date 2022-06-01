Witnesses and dash cam footage sought following serious collision in Barnsley

Yesterday (May 31) at around 9.15am officers attended the A629 Halifax Road in Penistone to reports of a collision involving two vehicles, a black BMW X3 and a blue Fiat Grande Punto.
The driver of the Punto, a 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
The 26-year-old BMW driver suffered minor injuries.
Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should call 101.