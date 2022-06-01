Witnesses and dash cam footage sought following serious collision in Barnsley

Yesterday (May 31) at around 9.15am officers attended the A629 Halifax Road in Penistone to reports of a collision involving two vehicles, a black BMW X3 and a blue Fiat Grande Punto.

The driver of the Punto, a 39-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you any footage that might help police?

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The 26-year-old BMW driver suffered minor injuries.