Man on mobility scooter, 75, left with critical injuries after crash in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to the junction of Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane following the crash at 3.30pm on October 23.
Explaining the circumstances of the collision, South Yorkshire Police said today: “On Wednesday ( October 23) around 3.30pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction on Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane, in Sheffield.
“It is reported that a silver Renault Modus and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.
“A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The victim’s family has shared online that the injured man was using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.
They say he sustained head injuries as well as a broken pelvis, arm and collarbone.
In a Facebook post, the man’s sister thanked Shiregreen residents for “lovely messages” of support following the collision.
The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.