Man on mobility scooter, 75, left with critical injuries after crash in Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
An elderly man is in hospital with critical injuries after a car collided with his mobility scooter in Sheffield.

Officers were called to the junction of Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane following the crash at 3.30pm on October 23.

A man on a mobility scooter suffered critical injuries in a collision at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane in Sheffield at around 3.30pm on October 23, 2024. | Google Maps

Explaining the circumstances of the collision, South Yorkshire Police said today: “On Wednesday ( October 23) around 3.30pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction on Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane, in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a silver Renault Modus and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

“A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The victim’s family has shared online that the injured man was using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.

They say he sustained head injuries as well as a broken pelvis, arm and collarbone.

In a Facebook post, the man’s sister thanked Shiregreen residents for “lovely messages” of support following the collision.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

