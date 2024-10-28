Man on mobility scooter, 75, left with critical injuries after crash in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly man is in hospital with critical injuries after a car collided with his mobility scooter in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the junction of Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane following the crash at 3.30pm on October 23.

A man on a mobility scooter suffered critical injuries in a collision at the junction of Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane in Sheffield at around 3.30pm on October 23, 2024. | Google Maps

Explaining the circumstances of the collision, South Yorkshire Police said today: “On Wednesday ( October 23) around 3.30pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction on Sicey Avenue and Nether Shire Lane, in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a silver Renault Modus and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

“A 75-year-old man was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The victim’s family has shared online that the injured man was using a mobility scooter at the time of the collision.

They say he sustained head injuries as well as a broken pelvis, arm and collarbone.

In a Facebook post, the man’s sister thanked Shiregreen residents for “lovely messages” of support following the collision.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.