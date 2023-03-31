This is the grinning face of a drug dealer from Sheffield who was caught by police with a knife on a canal towpath.

Wisdom Egege, aged 22, of Walshaw Road, in Worrall, Sheffield, was arrested after officers spotted several known drug users heading towards the towpath and followed them. As they walked alongside the canal a member of the public reported seeing drug dealing taking place.

The officers located Egege on the canal towpath, near Rushmore Terrace in Leamington, Warwickshire, and searched him, seizing drugs and a knife, in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egege was brought before Warwick Crown Court on Friday, March 24, and was jailed for two years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

Wisdom Egege, aged 22, of Walshaw Road, in Worrall, Sheffield, was arrested by police on a canal towpath in Leamington Warwickshire, with officers seizing drugs and a knife. He was brought before Warwick Crown Court on Friday, March 24, and was jailed for two years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.