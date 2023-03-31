News you can trust since 1887
Wisdom Egege: Grinning face of Sheffield drug dealer, 22, caught with knife on canal towpath

This is the grinning face of a drug dealer from Sheffield who was caught by police with a knife on a canal towpath.

By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Mar 2023, 06:30 BST

Wisdom Egege, aged 22, of Walshaw Road, in Worrall, Sheffield, was arrested after officers spotted several known drug users heading towards the towpath and followed them. As they walked alongside the canal a member of the public reported seeing drug dealing taking place.

The officers located Egege on the canal towpath, near Rushmore Terrace in Leamington, Warwickshire, and searched him, seizing drugs and a knife, in May 2021.

Egege was brought before Warwick Crown Court on Friday, March 24, and was jailed for two years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

Detective Constable Aiden Griffiths, of Warwickshire Police, said that drugs cause ‘untold damage’ in our communities and he hoped this conviction would act as a deterrent.