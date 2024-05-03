Wickersley: Man in critical condition after car crash on residential road in Rotherham
A 44-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition today following a collision in the Wickersley area of Rotherham last night, Thursday, May 2.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information following the incident, which took place on Sycamore Avenue shortly before 10pm.
A spokesperson confirmed the force was called at 9.46pm following reports of a collision, which is believed to have involved a blue Audi A1 and a silver Vauxhall Insignia.
They added that a man, aged 44, was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition at this time.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the cars prior to the incident. They would also like any CCTV of dashcam footage.
If you have information to share with the police, you can contact the force online, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1,069 of May 2 2024 when you get in touch.
Footage can be submitted via email to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.