Wickersley: Family of runner believed to have suffered a medical episode in Rotherham found, say police
The man is believed to be aged between 70 and 80 years old.
South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to help find the family of a man who was believed to have suffered a medical episode while out running in the Wickersley area of Rotherham this morning (February 16).
Officers have posted an update on the appeal following the identification of the man. They are now in contact with his family.
It was believed that the runner, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am on Wood Lane. He was subsequently taken to hospital.