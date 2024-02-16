Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to help find the family of a man who was believed to have suffered a medical episode while out running in the Wickersley area of Rotherham this morning (February 16).

Officers have posted an update on the appeal following the identification of the man. They are now in contact with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was believed that the runner, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am on Wood Lane. He was subsequently taken to hospital.