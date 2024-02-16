News you can trust since 1887
Wickersley: Family of runner believed to have suffered a medical episode in Rotherham found, say police

The man is believed to be aged between 70 and 80 years old.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 15:46 GMT
South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to help find the family of a man who was believed to have suffered a medical episode while out running in the Wickersley area of Rotherham this morning (February 16).

Officers have posted an update on the appeal following the identification of the man. They are now in contact with his family.

It was believed that the runner, possibly aged between 70 and 80, suffered a medical episode at 9.45am on Wood Lane. He was subsequently taken to hospital.

The man, dressed in running gear, was carrying no identification or keys at the time. An appeal was launched after officers were unable to identify the man or trace his family through their initial enquiries in the local area.

