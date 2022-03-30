Abban Qayyum was just 19-years-old when he was stabbed as he and his girlfriend made their way home from the now-defunct Norton College, in a group attack.

He suffered stab wounds to his cheek, hand, neck and back, for which he received hospital treatment, and Abban says he has been left with a number of scars as a result.

“These scars are a daily reminder, to some extent, but I’m proud of them because it drove and drove me to get the career I want,” he said.

Abban had never been in trouble, or involved with violence, and says the assault came as a complete shock.

Even in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Abban says he remained focused on his college work, and describes how the district nurses who came out to treat his stab wounds remarked upon his dedication to his studies.

“Two weeks later and I was back at college, studying like nothing had ever happened, and I think everyone was quite shocked to see me there,” he said.

Abban says eight witnesses came forward following the stabbing, which took place on April 1, 2008, and two of his attackers were subsequently jailed.

In the years since the stabbing took place, Abban has racked up a number of qualifications including a national diploma in sports and exercise sciences and a physiotherapy degree from Sheffield Hallam University.

Since completing his degree in 2014, Abban has worked his way up to being a Senior Clinical Specialist Physiotherapist, and also owns a share in a private London physiotherapy practice, after living in the capital for his first few years as a physiotherapist.

Abban is currently working as a physiotherapist out of four Sheffield GP practices across the city.

“What happened spurred me on ten times more. I didn’t stop, I didn’t slow down. I thought: ‘This has happened, now go on and make a success of your life’,” he said.

He cites his ‘sheer determination, mental resilience, focus and commitment’ along with the support he received from friends, family and his girlfriend, who has since become his wife, as the reasons for his success.

Abban said he wanted to share his story in the hope that it might inspire other victims of crime to not allow the violence they have endured to stop them from achieving their life goals.

He added: “Regardless of this horrific attack that’s resulted in life long scars and a daily reminder, nothing can stop you from achieving your life ambitions and becoming the best you.

“And I truly and sincerely hope that the youth of today’s society can take some inspiration from this and aspire to achieve their dreams and goals regardless of their backgrounds or ethnicity.”

“Due to my clinical skills and specialisms, I have won awards and been invited to talk at conferences as well continuously receiving brilliant patient testimonials,” added Abban.