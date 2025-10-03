This is why a police helicopter was flying over Sheffield earlier today
Just after midday (October 3), the National Police Air Service deployed a helicopter from West Yorkshire to support what is understood to be a pre-planned operation in Sheffield.
The NPAS liaised with South Yorkshire Police officers as part of the operation.
A NPAS spokesperson said: “At 12.58pm on Friday October 3, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Carr Gate were deployed to the Sheffield area to support South Yorkshire Police in a property containment for a suspect.
“Total flying time on the task was 33 minutes.”
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star that they are unable to provide details due to ‘operational sensitivities’, however confirmed that it was related to an arrest attempt.
The force also stated that no arrests were made.