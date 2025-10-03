A helicopter was mobilised to assist South Yorkshire Police in an operation today.

Just after midday (October 3), the National Police Air Service deployed a helicopter from West Yorkshire to support what is understood to be a pre-planned operation in Sheffield.

Police have confirmed that they called in air support for an operation in Sheffield earlier today. | NW

The NPAS liaised with South Yorkshire Police officers as part of the operation.

A NPAS spokesperson said: “At 12.58pm on Friday October 3, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Carr Gate were deployed to the Sheffield area to support South Yorkshire Police in a property containment for a suspect.

“Total flying time on the task was 33 minutes.”

South Yorkshire Police told The Star that they are unable to provide details due to ‘operational sensitivities’, however confirmed that it was related to an arrest attempt.

The force also stated that no arrests were made.