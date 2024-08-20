Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have shared the reason why the Co-op on White Lane, in Gleadless, was shut at the weekend.

The shop was closed over a police incident at around 12.30pm on Sunday (August 18).

People on social media said someone had run into the store, saying they had been chased by people “with guns”.

They said staff then closed the store and called police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed armed police were sent to the scene following reports of a firearm.

Google

The spokesperson said: “At 12.42pm, we were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm on White Lane in Sheffield.

“Armed officers attended, and after extensive enquiries, confirmed no firearm was seen.”