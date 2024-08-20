White Lane Co-op: Armed police sent to reports of gun at Sheffield supermarket

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
Police have shared the reason why the Co-op on White Lane, in Gleadless, was shut at the weekend.

The shop was closed over a police incident at around 12.30pm on Sunday (August 18).

People on social media said someone had run into the store, saying they had been chased by people “with guns”.

They said staff then closed the store and called police.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed armed police were sent to the scene following reports of a firearm.

The spokesperson said: “At 12.42pm, we were called to reports of a man in possession of a firearm on White Lane in Sheffield.

“Armed officers attended, and after extensive enquiries, confirmed no firearm was seen.”

