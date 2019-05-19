Wheelie bin blaze spreads to Rotherham house
A wheelie bin fire spread to a Rotherham house last night.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 07:42
Firefighters from Rotherham were called to Morthen Road, Wickersley, at around 9.20pm on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a wheelie bin had been set on fire and the blaze had spread to a guttering fascia.
Nobody was injured in the incident, it added.