Wheatley Hall Road: Men were driving at around 95mph through Doncaster when one struck and killed a pedestrian
Jordan Lill and Christopher Milsom had been speeding along Wheatley Hall Road, in Doncaster, overtaking each other along the route, when Lill's Jaguar XF hit 34-year-old Carl Queen.
Carl had just been dropped off by a taxi after an evening out on 30 July 2020 and was crossing the road to get home when the collision occurred at around 11.15pm.
Carl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem later confirming he died as a result of multiple injuries.
Lill stopped at the scene following the collision. Although Milsom turned his Mercedes around and returned to the scene, he then fled and had to be later tracked down by officers.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (28 November), Lill, aged 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, and Milsom, aged 34, of Lyndhurst Crescent, Doncaster, were both jailed for seven and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
The pair were also handed five-year driving disqualifications.
PC Richard Thorley said: "Lill and Milsom's behaviour that night was utterly senseless and callous, with both driving at speeds far in excess of the 40mph speed limit. Their actions resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was simply making his way home after an evening out.
"Following our investigation I am pleased both men pleaded guilty and will now spend time behind bars. My thoughts remain with Carl's family as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss."