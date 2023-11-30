News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Wheatley Hall Road: Men were driving at around 95mph through Doncaster when one struck and killed a pedestrian

Two men were driving their cars together at speeds of around 95mph before one of them struck and killed a pedestrian.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Lill and Christopher Milsom had been speeding along Wheatley Hall Road, in Doncaster, overtaking each other along the route, when Lill's Jaguar XF hit 34-year-old Carl Queen.

Carl had just been dropped off by a taxi after an evening out on 30 July 2020 and was crossing the road to get home when the collision occurred at around 11.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carl was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a post-mortem later confirming he died as a result of multiple injuries.

Jordan Lill, aged 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous drivingJordan Lill, aged 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving
Jordan Lill, aged 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, Doncaster, has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

Lill stopped at the scene following the collision. Although Milsom turned his Mercedes around and returned to the scene, he then fled and had to be later tracked down by officers.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (28 November), Lill, aged 26, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe, and Milsom, aged 34, of Lyndhurst Crescent, Doncaster, were both jailed for seven and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

The pair were also handed five-year driving disqualifications.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Richard Thorley said: "Lill and Milsom's behaviour that night was utterly senseless and callous, with both driving at speeds far in excess of the 40mph speed limit. Their actions resulted in the death of a pedestrian who was simply making his way home after an evening out.

"Following our investigation I am pleased both men pleaded guilty and will now spend time behind bars. My thoughts remain with Carl's family as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss."