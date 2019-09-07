What sort of person steals from a kids' football team? - Sheffield club targeted yet again
A children’s football club in Sheffield is appealing for help after being raided by thieves for at least the second time in three years.
Tinsley Juniors said its ground maintenance equipment had been ‘completely wiped out’ by crooks who broke into the premises off Bawtry Road.
The club, which was previously targeted in 2016, has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to raise £1,000 towards replacing goods stolen during the latest burglary.
Glyn Morris, who set up the appeal, said: “The club relies on this equipment to sustain grassroots football and cannot keep replacing it.
“Short term, we will struggle to get games played this weekend and next with the rate the grass is growing, Long term? Who knows!?!?
“What sort of person steals from a kids’ football team?”
The items stolen this time include a red Mountfield ride-on lawnmower, two push lawnmowers, a brand new Stihl strimmer and various nets, barriers, corner flags and other equipment.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/replace-stolen-football-equipment.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police on 101.