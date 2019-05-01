Have your say

A Sheffield pub is closed this morning following a burglary.

The Wetherspoons-owned Wagon and Horses pub in Chapeltown was raided this morning and is currently closed while police officers investigate the incident.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

A notice has been placed on the door informing customers that the pub is closed while police investigate.

