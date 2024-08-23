Tankersley crash: Sheffield BMW driver charged with drink driving after crash hospitalised man in 90s
A man in his nineties was hospitalised after a car crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.
James Burgan, aged 36, of Francis Grove in Sheffield, has been charged with driving over the legal limit in relation to the smash at the junction of Greaves Lane and Westwood New Road near Tankersley, yesterday afternoon (August 22).
The collision involved a blue BMW 3 Series, and a blue Citroen C3, which the man in his 90s was driving.
Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries which are deemed not life-threatening or life-changing.
It is believed the road was closed until at least 5pm.
Burgan will appeal at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on September 9, 2024.