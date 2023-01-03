News you can trust since 1887
Westwood Country Park Sheffield: Biker yobs ‘ride at walkers deliberately spraying mud at them’

Hooligans on motorbikes rode at walkers and deliberately sprayed mud at them as they enjoyed the bank holiday at a Sheffield beauty spot.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 7:40am

Police have revealed the incident happened to residents trying to enjoy a new years walk at West Wood Country Park yesteryday – sparking a warning to those who were behind the anti-social incident.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Ecclesfield, Chapeltown, High Greenand Grenoside neighbourhood policing team, said: “Those trying to enjoy West Wood Country Park...had their visit spoilt by those intent to cause issues and spoil the area.

“We have had reports of bikers deliberately spraying walkers and cyclist with mud and riding at them. Whatever your view on this, it is illegal and dangerous and ruins the countryside for everybody else.”

Hooligans on motorbikes rode at walkers and deliberately sprayed mud at them as they strolled out at Westwood County Park, Sheffield, pictured.
The public have also raised concerns over similar incidents on the same day. Two illegal motorcycles were reported by one resident, riding across Chapeltown Park from Cowley Lane entrance, carrying on to the woodland beyond the Trans Pennine Trail.