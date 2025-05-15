Weston Park: Police launch CCTV appeal after reports of upskirting in popular Sheffield park
It is reported that on Friday, May 2 two women were victims of an act of voyeurism at Weston Park.
Claims suggest that a man attempted to record the women under their clothing without their consent.
Now police are sharing an image of someone they believe could help with their investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man who we believe can help with our enquiries.
“Do you recognise him?
“If you can help, you can pass on information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by using our online live chat function, here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
“You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 670 of 2 May 2025 when you get in touch.”
Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
