Police are appealing for information after a reported case of upskirting in a popular Sheffield park.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that on Friday, May 2 two women were victims of an act of voyeurism at Weston Park.

Claims suggest that a man attempted to record the women under their clothing without their consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police are sharing an image of someone they believe could help with their investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man who we believe can help with our enquiries.

“Do you recognise him?

Police have revealed a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to as they investigate alleged case of voyeurism in Weston Park. | South Yorkshire Police

“If you can help, you can pass on information online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by using our online live chat function, here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

“You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 670 of 2 May 2025 when you get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.