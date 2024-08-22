Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an update on a woman who was arrested last week after a man was stabbed in Rotherham town centre.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound, on Thursday (August 15) and was released later that day.

A cordon was in place at the junction of Westgate and Millford Rise after ambulance crews alerted police to an injured man at 1.29pm.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the case.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The woman has been bailed pending further enquiries. No other arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 492 of August 15, 2024.