Westgate stabbing: Police issue update over woman quizzed about stabbing on busy Rotherham road

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 07:02 BST
Police have issued an update on a woman who was arrested last week after a man was stabbed in Rotherham town centre.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound, on Thursday (August 15) and was released later that day.

A cordon was in place at the junction of Westgate and Millford Rise after ambulance crews alerted police to an injured man at 1.29pm.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 29-year-old man has been treated in hospital for stab wounds, after an incident on Millford Rise/Westgate in Rotherham. | National World

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the case.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The woman has been bailed pending further enquiries. No other arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 492 of August 15, 2024.

