Westfield: Knife-wielding robber fled empty-handed from Sheffield shop

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 09:14 GMT
Fire service respond to emergency at Sheffield pub
Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a knife tried to rob a shop in Sheffield.

At around 7.20pm on Wedesday, October 29, police were made aware of an incident at a store at Westfield Centre.

Most Popular

Reports suggested that a man wielding a knife attempted to rob Westfield Convenience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to reports of an armed robbery of a shop in Westfield.placeholder image
Police were called to reports of an armed robbery of a shop in Westfield. | Google

Westfield Centre is a small residential square on the west end of Sheffield, near to the Halfway Park and Ride tram stop, and includes a pharmacy and pizza takeaway. Is just a stone’s throw away from Shortbrook Primary School.

The suspect failed to steal anything, and allegedly fled the scene on a white Honda C90 motorbike.

Police are investigating.

Sign up to our Whatsapp here

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.18am on Wednesday (29 October), we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Westfield Centre in Sheffield.

“It is reported that a man carrying a knife attended a store at Westfield Centre and attempted to rob the store.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information that could help with out investigation is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 152 of 29 October 2025.”

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldHonda
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice