Westfield: Photo shows door smashed in at Sheffield convenience shop after burglary
The door of a local convenience store in Sheffield was seen smashed in following an incident on Monday (June 24).
Police were called at 7.20am to reports of a burglary at Westfield Convenience, also known as Tariks, in Westfield Centre.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported several items of stock were taken from the store. Enquiries are ongoing.”
One person on social media said they had witnessed two people leaving the store “with two big bags”.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police online or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 294 of June 24, 2024 when you get in touch.