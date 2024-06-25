Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The door of a local convenience store in Sheffield was seen smashed in following an incident on Monday (June 24).

Police were called at 7.20am to reports of a burglary at Westfield Convenience, also known as Tariks, in Westfield Centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported several items of stock were taken from the store. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Aftermath of Westfield Convenience burglary on June 24 | Submit

One person on social media said they had witnessed two people leaving the store “with two big bags”.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police online or by calling 101.