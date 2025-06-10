West Street violence: Man arrested after fighting breaks out in early hours on Sheffield party street
South Yorkshire Police were called to West Street before 3am on Sunday morning over an incident which saw one man injured.
The force told The Star: “At 2.48am on Sunday (8 June), we responded to reports of violence at West Street, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a 36-year-old man was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. The ambulance service attended and he was taken to hospital.”
They added a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and theft of a motor vehicle. The car arrest was described as relating to an alleged incident in March.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Click here to sign up 👇