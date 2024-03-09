West Street Sheffield: Police incident closes party street halted trams through the city centre
A police incident closed West Street preventing tram services from travelling across the city centre, according to Stagecoach.
The Supertram operator first reported the closure at 5.30am on Friday, but at 9.40am they confirmed the road had reopened.
The Star approached South Yorkshire Police for confirmation and for more informaton, they confirmed a man in his 20s had been hospitalised after a reported stabbing.
The closure comes after a busy Friday night on Sheffield city centre's popular party street, when hundreds descend to enjoy the areas numerous pubs, bars and restaurants.