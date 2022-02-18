Weapon and thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs seized by police in Sheffield
A weapon and Class A drugs worth thousands of pounds were seized when police officers searched a car in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said a car found with false number plates was searched and officers found ‘a significant weapon of interest’ and ‘a very significant volume of Class A drugs’.
The force added: “Many thousands of pounds worth all off our streets and investigations continue.”
It added: “Just being alert while out on patrol and professionally curious, that's what its about.”