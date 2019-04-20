‘We won’t stop until he is found' say police in Sheffield, after ‘truly shocking’ assault on young mum

Police investigating a ‘truly shocking’ assault on a young mum in her Sheffield home say they ‘won’t stop’ until they track down her ex-partner who is wanted for questioning.

Britney Salim was brutally attacked at her home on Fox Hill Crescent in Sheffield last Saturday, April 12.

Shaka Williams

The 23-year-old, who has a nine-month-old daughter, remains in intensive care after sustaining appalling injuries including seven broken ribs, internal bleeding and swelling to the brain.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support Britney and her young daughter.

READ MORE: Brutal Sheffield rapist jailed for life as chilling CCTV shows him stalking victim

Police are hunting her ex-partner Shaka Williams, aged 31, who is wanted for questioning.

Britney Salim in intensive care in hospital after the attack

The detective leading the investigation today issued a heartfelt appeal for the public's help to find him.

Detective Inspector Richard Wallis said: "The injuries the victim has sustained are truly shocking and will have a long-lasting impact on this person’s life. We won’t stop until Shaka Williams is found and taken into custody.

READ MORE: Wanted man in custody after ‘correcting spelling of his own name’ in South Yorkshire Police appeal

"Somebody must have been in contact with Williams and know where he is, or who he is with. If you have any information at all I urge you to think about what has happened to the victim and come forward to speak to us."

Williams is described by police as being slim, around 6ft1ins, with curly, cropped hair and a scar above his left eyebrow.

He is known to frequent the Westfield, Halfway, Arbourthorne and Woodthorpe areas of the city.

READ MORE: Why Sheffield truly is the 'home of snooker' as World Championship gets underway

Anyone seeking Williams is advised not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the attack, or Williams' whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 561 of April 13. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.