‘We will learn the lessons from this’ – Sheffield Council apologises to victims after former education boss admits more sex offences

Sheffield Council has apologised and said it will learn lessons after one of its former education bosses was jailed for a further seven years after admitting further sex offences.

Jayne Ludlam, Sheffield Council’s executive director of People Services, apologised to the victims of Roger Dodds after he was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Crown on Thursday.

Roger Dodds

Dodds, aged 83, formerly of Cotswold Road, Hillsborough, forced students to engage in sex acts to secure grant payments between 1974 and 1980 while working for the authority.

READ MORE: Witnesses to murder of Rotherham mum can now give information online

He is already a serving prisoner after being jailed for 16 years in February 2017 for multiple indecent assaults against five victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Following that case, seven more victims came forward.

Dodds is serving time for abusing four men and a boy while he worked for Sheffield Council in the 1970s and 80s.

READ MORE: Two Sheffield Exctinction Rebellion climate campaigners arrested as protests continue in London

His victims were attacked after they applied to the local authority’s education department for grants to go to college or university.

Dodds was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting 14 counts of indecent assault.

The sentences will run consecutively to each other.

Ms Ludlam said: “We would like to reiterate our previous statement and apology regarding Roger Dodds. We continue to do everything we can to learn from this case and any other case.”

Speaking after the hearing, Det Con Dorothy Fagan, who led the case, said: “The victims involved in this matter have shown immense courage in coming forward to report these crimes.

“Their strength of character throughout this investigation has been commendable.

“It is hoped that the result today will bring some closure and justice on their behalf.”

READ MORE: Video shows people being evacuated from Sheffield restaurant after arson attack

Det Con Fagan added: “The outcome today demonstrates the commitment of South Yorkshire Police to tackling sexual offences and bringing offenders to justice regardless of when those offences took place.”