'We want these people off the street' - knife seized as police stop stolen motorbike in Sheffield

Motorbike crime is on the rise in Sheffield, police have warned after seizing this knife when they stopped a stolen vehicle.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 7:34 am

The weapon was found in the rider’s bag after the bike, which had been fitted with false plates, was pursued through Sheffield yesterday, Wednesday, August 18, and ‘brought to a stop with a gentle tap on the rear wheel’.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said it had chosen to share the photo to show officers are tackling motorbike crime and will continue to do so, as ‘we, like you, want these people off the streets’.

The unit added: “Now you dont have to cast your eye far around the local social media to see an increasing number of offences involving motorcycles, both the 'usual' anti-social use and more sinister offences.

“Contrary to some belief we do engage motorcycles in pursuits and such and like with cars if it is appropriate we will, and do, make deliberate contact to stop them.”

