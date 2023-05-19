'We miss him every day' Family of Sheffield dad drowned at fishing pond speak of grief as his killer is jailed

The family of a Sheffield man killed at a private fishing pond described him as ‘incredibly kind’ and the ‘best’ son, brother, dad and grandad’ as they faced his killer in court.

The family of 50-year-old Kevin Hodkinson were left in shock, after they received the news that their ‘beloved’ son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend had passed away, following an incident at the private Oxsping Dam fishing lake, off Herries Road in Sheffield on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court, the brother of Kevin Hodkinson, Mark Hodkinson – prepared on behalf of his family – described how that shock turned to disbelief after they learned that his ‘baby brother’ had not died of natural causes as they initially assumed, but had been killed by a man subsequently identified as defendant, Kieran Hayes.

Summarising the circumstances of the ‘terrible events’ that led to Mr Hodkinson’s tragic death, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said: “The deceased was drowned by the defendant. This was an entirely deliberate act. But for the mental condition of the defendant this would have been a clear case of murder. The conduct of the defendant amounted to an intention to kill the deceased. It’s pertinent to note that the defendant, it appears, had taken crack cocaine at the relevant time. There’s no doubt that he was in a delusional state as a result of paranoid schizophrenia.”

Paying tribute to his 'baby brother,' Mark Hodkinson said Kevin Hodkinson was the 'best father, dad, son brother, uncle, partner, grandad, cousin, colleague and friend'.

Judge Richardson continued: “The defendant suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and has suffered from that for something in excess of 10 years. At the relevant time, he was of the deluded view that the deceased was, in some way repsonsible, for committing an act of violence against a family member. He was deluded as to who the deceased was, he believed him to be someone else…this was comprehensively borne out of paranoid schizophrenia, a consequence of which, the defendant killed the deceased, deliberately

and cruelly. This has caused devastation for his family…he was a much-loved man.”

34-year-old Hayes, who lived a short distance from the fishing lake on Oxbring Bank in Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield was later charged with Mr Hodkinson’s murder, but a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibilty was eventually accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was brought before the court to be sentenced for the manslaughter of Mr Hodkinson during a hearing held on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The scene following the fatal incident that cost Kevin Hodkinson his life at a private fishing lake off Herries Road in Wadsley Bridge

Mark Hodkinson’s statement detailed how Mr Hodkinson’s 17-year-old son was forced to learn the news of his ‘devoted’ father’s sudden, and tragic, death while he was on his own, as family members raced join him at the hospital.

Paying tribute to his brother, Mark Hodkinson continued: “[He was] the best father, dad, son brother, uncle, partner, grandad, cousin, colleague and friend.

“He was a quiet, personal person with a dry witty sense of humour and was incredibly kind and caring to his family and friends. Those who knew him and were lucky enough to have him as a friend had the most loyal friend you can ever wish for.”

“We all miss him dearly and will never again see his cheeky smile, hear his voice, share new memories and laughter, or enjoy his unwavering love, support and friendship he gave us. He was caring, kind and outgoing to all who met him.”

Kevin Hodkinson was just 50-years-old when he was killed by Kieran Hayes in an incident in a private fishing lake off Herries Road in Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield

“We love and miss Kevin every day, from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to sleep.”

“These past months have been a living nightmare, and the hardest thing I have ever encountered.”

Hayes was arrested, and charged with murder, after officers guarding the scene in the hours following Mr Hodkinson’s death apprehended him when he ran past them, while barefoot. However, the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

During the course of the two-hour sentencing hearing, two consultant forensic pscyhiatrists who had assessed Hayes – Dr Darran Bloye and Dr David Baird, gave evidence and said they were both of the view that the defendant was likely to need ‘life-long support’ for his condition within an appropriate facility

Dr Bloye told the court: “For public protection considerations, it is crucial that a [hospital] restriction order is in place.”

Both doctors agree it was necessary for a Section 37/41 hospital order to be imposed upon Hayes under the Mental Health Act 1983. This is instead of a hybrid order, which would result in Hayes being sent to prison, should he ever be deemed well enough to leave hospital.

Summarising the psychiastrists’ evidence, Judge Richardson said: “There can be no doubt whatsoever that the defendant will need life-long treatment.

“He is unpredictable, and in this regard, I accept the view of the doctors: he undoubtedly poses a significant risk to the public. If he should ever be let out of treatment, history could easily repeat itself,” Judge Richardson said.

When determining the correct sentence to pass on to Hayes, Judge Richardson said ‘protecting the public is my paramount concern, which he said would be best achieved through a section 37/41 hospital order.

“In my judgement, there is really only one just conclusion in this case...that this defendant should be detained in a mental institution. This is wholly likely to be a life-long order. Indeed, at present, I cannot envisage the circumstances when this man will be safe to release into the community.”

“The public should be, therefore, reassured that this highly dangerous man will be kept out of harm’s way.”

