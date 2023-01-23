The heartbroken family of a couple whose grave was desecrated by a man who dug into it – possibly looking for cash – have spoken out about their ordeal.

The family kept a dignified silence until Wayne Joselyn was jailed for his actions during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last week. The 43-year-old was jailed for 15 months after pleaded guilty to a count of outraging public decency and common law and a charge of criminal damage.

He dug into at Carlton Cemetery in Barnsley for a two hour period some time between 28 April and 29 April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joselyn only ever responded with “no comment” in interviews when asked why he damaged the grave, but his solicitor alluded to the fact Joselyn had heard a rumour of a grave at the cemetery containing money which he was seeking out to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs.

The family Kell and Maud Goodwin have spoken out after the grave of their loves ones was damaged in Barnsley. Wayne Joselyn has been jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grave he targeted is the final resting place of husband and wife Kell and Maud Goodwin. They had lain together peacefully since 1984 when Maud died aged 78 and was buried alongside Kell, who had died aged 80 in 1982.

The Goodwin family said in a statement issued today: “It broke our hearts. We’re still stuck for words now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The memories we have of them are that they were really loving, they were just so sweet. They were so lovely to us and always there for us. They were the rock of our family and raised some of us – and for those members of the family they made it a gorgeous world to grow up in. We really loved them.

“As a family we don't feel the sentence reflects the significance of the intrusion on Maud and Kell, the impact on us, nor the work put in by South Yorkshire Police, who have not just worked tirelessly on this case but also shown so much compassion. They have gone above and beyond their job description throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Joselyn was jailed for 15 months for damaging a grave in Barnsley

Kell and Maud were Barnsley born and bred, and after getting married enjoyed their 60-plus years together in Carlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both came from working class backgrounds with their families having worked in the mines, and Kell in particular didn’t like to stray too far from his village.

The family describe Kell as a very quiet man, while Maud was loving but very straight and honest – “everything was very black and white with her,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite Joselyn now being sentenced, they – like the team investigating the incident – have been left with one question still unanswered.

At court on Friday, his solicitor alluded to the fact Joselyn had heard a rumour of a grave at the cemetery containing money which he was seeking to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs. But other than that, they still await an answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why did you do it? Do you realise what you have done to us as a family?” their statement continued. “Knowing the answer to this may help finally bring us some closure.”

The family weren’t the only ones affected by this case – with the investigative team working tirelessly not just to find an offender, but also return Kell and Maud to their resting place in a dignified and respectful manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Toni Wain was the family liaison officer working on the case. She kept the family informed throughout the investigation with updates and ensured they had an input in terms of family history and knowledge that would help ensure Maud’s skeleton was successfully recovered and pieced back together after Joselyn had disturbed it while digging up to three-and-a-half feet into the grave.

She said: “As a family liaison officer it is my job to be a link between the family and the investigation team and gather information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen first-hand how this disturbing crime has affected the family both emotionally and psychologically. They have handled it with such dignity, strength and patience while the investigation was ongoing.

“I am pleased we were able to get justice for the family but that does not mean their sorrow ends now. This is a time where the family can finally process what has happened and grieve once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am privileged to have supported the family though this life-changing process and I thank them for the trust they have shown; to me and the whole team.”

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne was the deputy senior investigating officer on the case and also spoke of how the team were insistent they wanted to seek justice for Kell, Maud and the entire Goodwin family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, it was the photograph of the happy couple the family have released through South Yorkshire Police today that served as the inspiration to keep going when things seemed difficult.

He said: “I’ve just got to thank everyone who came together and played a part in this investigation, no matter how big or how small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our officers sitting at the scenes to those working hard in the tents at the grave site. From the experts who helped us return the body to its rightful place to the family liaison officer working with the family to support them and continually relay to them what was happening. Then you’ve got people like the communications team dealing with the media.

“I think what was most satisfying during the investigation was having the experts with us which allowed us to work carefully to ensure Maud, who’s coffin had been disturbed, maintained a level of dignity through this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having their photograph up on the wall in our office every day was a reminder who we were doing this for, and who we wanted to find justice for. I’d often look at that and think, ‘we’ve got to get this finished for them’.

“For the family to have to come to terms with what happened in that cemetery is a difficult process. I hope they still feel the whole investigation, from the first cordons being put up on May 2 to the reinternment of Maud’s body on May 13, was carried out in a manner that was respectful of their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just sorry we have only been able to determine the ‘who’ and the ‘when’. We may never fully know the ‘why’ of this case. And that’s a really sad point for me.