This is the moment police stormed a Sheffield flat with a Taser to arrest a man who has since been jailed.

A dramatic video shows the moment police stormed a Sheffield flat with a Taser drawn to arrest a man later jailed over handling stolen goods.

The footage captures officers forcing entry into the property after the occupant, Mason Cartledge, failed to answer the door.

Officers can be seen breaking it down before entering with a Taser and ordering the man inside to “put his hands in front of him.”

After several seconds, he eventually complies and is detained.

While Cartledge, aged 24, was initially wanted in connection with a burglary, he was later cleared of both burglary and theft.

However, he was jailed for 15 months at Sheffield Crown Court on July 16 after admitting to handling stolen goods.

His conviction followed a forensic investigation into a Ford Transit van that had been stolen from Todwick, Rotherham, on December 7, 2024, and recovered four days later in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.

Detectives examining the van’s dashcam found audio of Cartledge speaking, in which he could be heard saying he was “bleeding from a head injury.”

Blood found in the vehicle was tested and matched his DNA.

South Yorkshire Police hailed the meticulous work that led to Cartledge’s conviction.

“Cartledge showed no remorse and likely believed he had got away with his offending,” said Detective Sergeant Melissa Green. “But thanks to the relentless work of our investigation team – particularly Investigating Officer Shannon Lake – he is now behind bars.”

She added: “We understand how disruptive vehicle theft is to people’s lives. This case shows how seriously we take it – and how far we’ll go to bring offenders to justice.”