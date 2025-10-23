WATCH: Video shows the moment Mohammed 'Umar' Khan is sentenced over Harvey Willgoose murder
Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan, aged 15, received a life sentence yesterday and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years before he can be considered for parole.
Khan, of City Road, took a hunting knife to school and stabbed 15-year-old classmate Harvey Willgoose in the heart in front of horrified children on February 3 .
Pupils fled "in fear and panic", some locking themselves in a school cupboard, after the fatal attack at the All Saints Catholic High School.
Khan and Harvey had both taken different sides after a fall out involving two other pupils at the school.
During his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, the killer was told by judge Mrs Justice Ellenbogen: "You were the aggressor and... you acted in hurt and anger at what you considered to be his betrayal of your friendship."
The judge said: “This was a serious crime carried out by one pupil on another on school property with a knife he brought into school.
"It was witnessed to varying degrees by other pupils and teachers.
"The public will wish to know the identity of those who commit such offences in seeking to understand how it is a child of that age can do so."
In a statement read out at court yesterday, on behalf of Harvey’s family, his sister Sophie said they are "struggling to comprehend the fact that Harvey was murdered in the most cruel and inhumane way".
She added: "This was not just a crime against my brother, it was a crime against all of us who loved him.
"The pain will remain with us for the rest of our lives.
"We want justice not only for Harvey, but for the family that will carry his loss forever."