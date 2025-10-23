This was the moment a schoolboy killer discovered that he is going to be 31 years old before he can be considered for release from prison.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan, aged 15, received a life sentence yesterday and was ordered to serve a minimum term of 16 years before he can be considered for parole.

The 15-year-old boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield can today (Wednesday 22 October) be identified for the first time as Mohammed ‘Umar’ Khan. | SYP

Khan, of City Road, took a hunting knife to school and stabbed 15-year-old classmate Harvey Willgoose in the heart in front of horrified children on February 3 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils fled "in fear and panic", some locking themselves in a school cupboard, after the fatal attack at the All Saints Catholic High School.

Khan and Harvey had both taken different sides after a fall out involving two other pupils at the school.

Harvey Willgoose pictured here with his dad Mark | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

During his sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, the killer was told by judge Mrs Justice Ellenbogen: "You were the aggressor and... you acted in hurt and anger at what you considered to be his betrayal of your friendship."

The judge said: “This was a serious crime carried out by one pupil on another on school property with a knife he brought into school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was witnessed to varying degrees by other pupils and teachers.

"The public will wish to know the identity of those who commit such offences in seeking to understand how it is a child of that age can do so."

Harvey Willgoose with his sister Sophie | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

In a statement read out at court yesterday, on behalf of Harvey’s family, his sister Sophie said they are "struggling to comprehend the fact that Harvey was murdered in the most cruel and inhumane way".

She added: "This was not just a crime against my brother, it was a crime against all of us who loved him.

"The pain will remain with us for the rest of our lives.

"We want justice not only for Harvey, but for the family that will carry his loss forever."