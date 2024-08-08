Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the scene in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after police launched a suspected murder investigation.

Video footage here, taken at the scene this afternoon, shows where the road is closed by police tape as officers launched an attempted murder investigation following a reported stabbing.

Sheffield officers are still on the scene this afternoon (August 8) carrying out their investigations.

Blue and white police tape can be seen stretched across the road.

Some roads are still closed.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 261 of 8 August 2024.