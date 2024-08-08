Watch: Video shows police on scene as 'attempted murder' investigation launched in Shiregreen, Sheffield
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This is the scene in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after police launched a suspected murder investigation.
Video footage here, taken at the scene this afternoon, shows where the road is closed by police tape as officers launched an attempted murder investigation following a reported stabbing.
Sheffield officers are still on the scene this afternoon (August 8) carrying out their investigations.
Blue and white police tape can be seen stretched across the road.
Some roads are still closed.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 261 of 8 August 2024.