Police flooded a South Yorkshire industrial estate and raided a suspected car ‘chop shop’ in a major operation.

The operation also targeted other units on the industrial estate, and police say they recovered several stolen vehicles, made a number of arrests, and seized illegal cigarettes worth millions of pounds, which can be seen in this video.

Police have launched raids on units at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, near Rotherham. Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Officers from across South Yorkshire teamed up with agencies for a targeted day of action at Kiveton Park Industrial estate, near Rotherham.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood teams, the force’s roads policing group and dedicated modern slavery team, carried out several warrants.

This uncovered 10 stolen vehicles - two of which police said were found in a unit that had been converted into a 'chop shop’ - an area where stolen cars are dismantled so their parts can be sold separately.

Inside the 'chop shop' several vehicle parts, suspected to be stolen, were recovered.

Two men were arrested during the warrants, both on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Working alongside HMRC officials, officers also uncovered a number of boxes of cigarettes with no duty paid on them. The haul has been valued at around £2.8 million.

Chief Inspector James Bennett said: "Wednesday's operation produced some fantastic results. A lot of planning and hard work has gone into ensuring the success of the day of action.

"We know that this industrial estate has been a hotspot for criminality and this day of action provided us the opportunity to highlight to the public the ongoing work at this site.

"We are always working proactively to fight crime and keep everyone in Rotherham safe. If you see our officers out on patrol, always feel free to speak to them about any concerns of queries you have.”

