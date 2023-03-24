News you can trust since 1887
Watch video showing police stop man high on crack cocaine driving wrong way down M1 near Sheffield

Police have released a video showing how officers stopped a man high on crack cocaine, driving the wrong way down the M1 near Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT

Tahir Razaq turned onto the M1 going in the wrong direction in a bid to escape police during a high-speed chase –but South Yorkshire Police officers lay in wait for him and managed to stop his car without anyone being hurt.

Razaq, of Ribston Place, Darnall, Sheffield, failed to stop for police officers on January 13, 2022 in Rotherham.

A police check found the Kia he was driving erratically was thought to be linked to organised crime, and when he failed to stop for police, a high-speed chase began. He decided to join the M1 at junction 34 – down the wrong slip road.

Police have released a video showing how stopped a man high on crack cocaine, driving the wrong way down M1 near Sheffield at Junction 34
Officers decided it was too dangerous to chase him on the wrong side of the carriageway, and lay in wait for him to leave the motorway. A short time later, he was spotted by PC Michael Ramsden, who managed to bring him to a stop.

PC Ramsden said: “I heard over the radio that Razaq had already failed to stop for district officers and then sighted his car at the roundabout at junction 34. Razaq failed to stop again and knowing he had already been onto the motorway network, I used tactical contact to stop his car.

“He was high on drugs and completely unremorseful of the danger he had posed to innocent road users. During the initial pursuit Razaq had driven through traffic lights and at speed, reaching 90mph on a 40mph road.

“During my pursuit with Razaq he again attempted to go onto the wrong side of the M1. I used tactical contact to bring him and his vehicle to a stop, even then Razaq still didn’t give in and attempted to run away.”

Police have released a video showing how stopped a man high on crack cocaine, driving the wrong way down M1 near Sheffield at Junction 34
The 42-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit and other motoring offences. He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on March 20, when he was jailed for 18 months, disqualified from driving for three years and nine months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Tahir Razaq appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on March 20 when he was jailed for 18 months, disqualified from driving for three years and nine months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.
