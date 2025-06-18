Watch: Video released as police appeal after KTM motorbike stolen from doctor's surgery in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST
Police have asked for help in tracking down a stolen motorbike.

South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team shared a video of a motorbike being stolen from Manor.

The footage shows a group of six people take the orange KTM bike from a car park and ride off.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a stolen motorbike.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a stolen motorbike. | Google/SYP

The incident took place on June 9 at Manor Top Surgery and police are continuing to appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please keep your eyes peeled for this orange KTM motorbike that was appropriated from the doctors at Manor Top Surgery in Sheffield on Monday June 9.

“It will most likely be in someone’s back garden locally or hidden in bushes on a park.

“Where is it?”

Police can be contacted with non-emergency information on 101.

