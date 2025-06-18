Watch: Video released as police appeal after KTM motorbike stolen from doctor's surgery in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team shared a video of a motorbike being stolen from Manor.
The footage shows a group of six people take the orange KTM bike from a car park and ride off.
The incident took place on June 9 at Manor Top Surgery and police are continuing to appeal for information.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Please keep your eyes peeled for this orange KTM motorbike that was appropriated from the doctors at Manor Top Surgery in Sheffield on Monday June 9.
“It will most likely be in someone’s back garden locally or hidden in bushes on a park.
“Where is it?”
Police can be contacted with non-emergency information on 101.