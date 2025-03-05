A fake wall and a hidden loft hatch weren’t enough to stop police uncovering two drug dens on the same Rotherham street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a pre-planned operation this week, officers from South Yorkshire Police raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, Parkgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raids, carried out simultaneously, led to the recovery of 80 cannabis plants in one house and another 90 plants, plus 600 seedlings, in the second property.

Police discovered this cannabis farm in Rotherham when officers raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, Parkgate | SYP

Inside the first property, plants were found spread across two rooms.

When officers raided the second home, they were greeted with a more complex set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several large bags of cannabis bud were found around the house – including hidden behind a washing machine.

As officers tried to locate the electricity mains to assess whether the power inside the house had been bypassed, a fake wall concealing the entrance to the basement was discovered.

After busting through the fake wall, an extensive cultivation was found as well as a ladder leading to a hidden hole which had been created under the house’s staircase to grant those tending to the cannabis plants easy access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On inspection of the first-floor, officers discovered a disguised loft hatch covered by a fake ceiling.

Within the loft, dozens more cannabis plants were unearthed.

Inside the house 90 plants were found, as well as 600 cannabis seedlings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the value of the plants seized is thought to be around £170,000. They are to be destroyed.

The video of police officers searching the homes can be watched here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Lesley Fretwell, of Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Both these warrants are part of Operation Grow, which is the ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham.

“Cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime, and it is important that we locate and dismantle these farms.

“Not only do they fund illegal activities, but cannabis grows can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and nearby businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Electricity is often bypassed within these enterprises – posing a serious fire risk for neighbouring properties.

“I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to us via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information to via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erion Cerpia, aged 30; Agustin Biba, 23 and Hekuran Cerpia, 51, all of Goosebutt Court, Rotherham, have been charged with producing cannabis.

All three appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 3.