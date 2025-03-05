WATCH video of police busting secret drug den in Rotherham hidden behind fake walls and hatch

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fake wall and a hidden loft hatch weren’t enough to stop police uncovering two drug dens on the same Rotherham street.

In a pre-planned operation this week, officers from South Yorkshire Police raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, Parkgate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raids, carried out simultaneously, led to the recovery of 80 cannabis plants in one house and another 90 plants, plus 600 seedlings, in the second property.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Police discovered this cannabis farm in Rotherham when officers raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, ParkgatePolice discovered this cannabis farm in Rotherham when officers raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, Parkgate
Police discovered this cannabis farm in Rotherham when officers raided two homes on Goosebutt Court, Parkgate | SYP

Inside the first property, plants were found spread across two rooms.

When officers raided the second home, they were greeted with a more complex set-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several large bags of cannabis bud were found around the house – including hidden behind a washing machine.

As officers tried to locate the electricity mains to assess whether the power inside the house had been bypassed, a fake wall concealing the entrance to the basement was discovered.

After busting through the fake wall, an extensive cultivation was found as well as a ladder leading to a hidden hole which had been created under the house’s staircase to grant those tending to the cannabis plants easy access.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On inspection of the first-floor, officers discovered a disguised loft hatch covered by a fake ceiling.

Within the loft, dozens more cannabis plants were unearthed.

Inside the house 90 plants were found, as well as 600 cannabis seedlings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In total, the value of the plants seized is thought to be around £170,000. They are to be destroyed.

The video of police officers searching the homes can be watched here.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Lesley Fretwell, of Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Both these warrants are part of Operation Grow, which is the ongoing work to tackle cannabis grows in Rotherham.

“Cannabis cultivations are often linked to organised crime, and it is important that we locate and dismantle these farms.

“Not only do they fund illegal activities, but cannabis grows can significantly impact the quality of life for residents and nearby businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Electricity is often bypassed within these enterprises – posing a serious fire risk for neighbouring properties.

“I would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Remember to look out for the signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it to us via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information to via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Erion Cerpia, aged 30; Agustin Biba, 23 and Hekuran Cerpia, 51, all of Goosebutt Court, Rotherham, have been charged with producing cannabis.

All three appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on April 3.

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceVideo
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice