Watch video brazen thieves filmed and sent to Sheffield man showing him how they stole his car

Brazen thieves filmed themselves in action
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Video footage brazen thieves filmed to show themselves stealing a car has been shared with The Star.

Brazen thieves filmed themselves stealing a car and sent it to the owner of the vehicleBrazen thieves filmed themselves stealing a car and sent it to the owner of the vehicle
In a staggering move, the thieves actually posted the footage on Facebook to taunt their victim.

They tracked him down on social media and posted clips of their night of crime on his Facebook page.

Now, victim Paul Morton, from Handsworth, has shared the clips with The Star in the hope of helping the police catch those responsible.

Watch the video here.

