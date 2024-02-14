Watch video brazen thieves filmed and sent to Sheffield man showing him how they stole his car
Brazen thieves filmed themselves in action
Video footage brazen thieves filmed to show themselves stealing a car has been shared with The Star.
In a staggering move, the thieves actually posted the footage on Facebook to taunt their victim.
They tracked him down on social media and posted clips of their night of crime on his Facebook page.
Now, victim Paul Morton, from Handsworth, has shared the clips with The Star in the hope of helping the police catch those responsible.
