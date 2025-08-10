Police have released footage of a motorbike pursuit that resulted in two teenagers being arrested.

Response officers working late into the night were made aware of a motorbike displaying learner plates with a passenger on the back - something which is illegal for learner motorbike riders to do.

They quickly signalled for the vehicle to stop, though the rider instead attempted to speed off.

Two response officers pursued the dangerously driven motorbike, including PC Sam Pearson who was behind the wheel of one of the police cars.

Police arrested two 17-year-old boys after pursuing a dangerously driven motorbike. | Picture: Olivia Preston

Footage shared by South Yorkshire Police show officers communicating with the Force Control Room to corner the motorbike and bring the pursuit in Doncaster to a stop safely.

It goes on to show officers quickly leaving their vehicles to make an arrest.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested at the scene and have since been charged. One of them has been charged with permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

The other boy has been charged with using a vehicle without insurance or a licence, failing to stop, driving on a road other than motorway and failing to comply with red/ green arrow/ lane closure light signals.

PC Pearson said: "Our role as a response officers requires us to be alert and ready to respond to whatever incident comes our way and to ultimately protect the public from harm.

"When the rider of this motorbike failed to stop, we carefully pursued him until we received further assistance from roads policing officers and were able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

"Research tells us that those who drive with no insurance or no licence are more likely to take risks. People may think it is a victimless crime but everyone feels the consequences, and those consequences could be fatal.

"Dangerous drivers and motorbike riders have no place in South Yorkshire and we will take action against those pose a danger to innocent members of the public."