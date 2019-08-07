Watch the terrifying moment a car ‘deliberately’ drives towards children playing in South Yorkshire street
This was the terrifying moment a car appeared to deliberately drive towards a group of children playing in a South Yorkshire street.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:33
The incident happened on Henley Way, Masbrough, Rotherham, at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.
An eyewitness said the car approached the junction of Henley Rise and Henley Way and its occupants asked a group of four children to go over to the car.
When they refused, the car then drove towards them with the youngsters forced to run away and hide, the woman who did not want to be named added.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.