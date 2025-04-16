Watch the moment police make arrest after high-speed chase in Rotherham

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police bodycam footage captured officers arresting a man after a high-speed police chase in Rotherham.

On Saturday, April 12, officers pursued a vehicle which was being driven dangerously. The driver behind the wheel had ignored calls to pull over.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The Volkswagen Coupe travelled at speed through the streets before crashing into a wall in Maltby. The driver then fled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers who’d been following the vehicle chased the driver on foot as he attempted to escape.

In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.
In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary in South Yorkshire, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in a garden a short time later on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving in excess of drugs.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Quick work by officers in Rotherham, who pursued a vehicle which failed to stop for police, has to led a man being arrested.

“Officers carefully pursued the vehicle throughout and when the driver attempted to flee, officers chased after him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:DrivingInsuranceDrugsMaltbyVolkswagen
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice