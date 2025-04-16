Watch the moment police make arrest after high-speed chase in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police bodycam footage captured officers arresting a man after a high-speed police chase in Rotherham.

On Saturday, April 12, officers pursued a vehicle which was being driven dangerously. The driver behind the wheel had ignored calls to pull over.

The Volkswagen Coupe travelled at speed through the streets before crashing into a wall in Maltby. The driver then fled.

Officers who’d been following the vehicle chased the driver on foot as he attempted to escape.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in a garden a short time later on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving in excess of drugs.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Quick work by officers in Rotherham, who pursued a vehicle which failed to stop for police, has to led a man being arrested.

“Officers carefully pursued the vehicle throughout and when the driver attempted to flee, officers chased after him.”

