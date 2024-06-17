Watch: Sheffield family share video of ransacked home after burglars steal distinctive work van with tools
The house on Ravenscroft Crescent, in Stradbroke, was entered by an unknown number of men at 11.30am on Saturday (June 17), who made off with a family’s black BMW estate.
Then, two hours later at around 1.30am, the thieves returned and also stole a distinctive ‘Power Plane’ highway maintenance van containing thousands of pounds worth of tools.
Videos shared by the victims show how the burglars smashed a back patio window to enter and upended drawers and wardrobes in every room looking for valuables. A television was ripped from the living room wall.
They were also caught on the family’s doorbell camera entering the car at 11.30am with their stolen goods.
Now, the victims are asking for the public’s help finding the stolen vehicles.
The black BMW 320 estate has the registration number BL71 MLV and the Mercedes Sprinter van with ‘Highway Maintenance’ and ‘Power Plane’ decals has the registration GR53 VSS.
Other items stolen include jewellery passed down by the family’s deceased grandmother and a number of educational items to help autistic children learn, including a sensory memory pad.
Anyone with information or knows where the stolen items might be can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/11/0137/24.
Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson, from the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Combating burglary across South Yorkshire remains a priority for us as a force, and we currently have dedicated and targeted operations in hotspot areas across the force that unfortunately see higher levels of burglaries compared to other areas.
“No other burglaries at Ravenscroft Crescent have been reported to us in the last month, but my officers continue to monitor neighbourhood crimes levels, including residential burglaries, daily. Additionally, we have bi-weekly reviews of offending patterns and hotspot areas, with robust plans put in place where crime is prevalent.
“If you do see anything suspicious, or if you have become a victim of burglary, please do report it to us, either by calling 101 or through our website, or by calling 999 in an emergency.”