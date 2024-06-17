Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield family home was “ransacked” on Saturday night with burglars stealing everything from cars to learning materials for an autistic child.

The house on Ravenscroft Crescent, in Stradbroke, was entered by an unknown number of men at 11.30am on Saturday (June 17), who made off with a family’s black BMW estate.

A family on Ravenscroft Crescent, in Stradbroke, have shared these images of their ransacked home after they were burgled overnight on June 15/16. | UGC

Then, two hours later at around 1.30am, the thieves returned and also stole a distinctive ‘Power Plane’ highway maintenance van containing thousands of pounds worth of tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Videos shared by the victims show how the burglars smashed a back patio window to enter and upended drawers and wardrobes in every room looking for valuables. A television was ripped from the living room wall.

The family are asking for the public's help to find the two vehicles stolen from outside their home - a black BMW 320 estate (registration BL71 MLV) and a Mercedes Sprinter van with distinctive ‘Highway Maintenance’ and ‘Power Plane’ decals (registration GR53 VSS). | UGC

They were also caught on the family’s doorbell camera entering the car at 11.30am with their stolen goods.

Now, the victims are asking for the public’s help finding the stolen vehicles.

The family's doorbell camera caught this footage of the thieves leaving sometime after 11.30am in the BMW. They would return two hours alter to steal their van as well. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black BMW 320 estate has the registration number BL71 MLV and the Mercedes Sprinter van with ‘Highway Maintenance’ and ‘Power Plane’ decals has the registration GR53 VSS.

Other items stolen include jewellery passed down by the family’s deceased grandmother and a number of educational items to help autistic children learn, including a sensory memory pad.

Anyone with information or knows where the stolen items might be can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/11/0137/24.

Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson, from the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Combating burglary across South Yorkshire remains a priority for us as a force, and we currently have dedicated and targeted operations in hotspot areas across the force that unfortunately see higher levels of burglaries compared to other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No other burglaries at Ravenscroft Crescent have been reported to us in the last month, but my officers continue to monitor neighbourhood crimes levels, including residential burglaries, daily. Additionally, we have bi-weekly reviews of offending patterns and hotspot areas, with robust plans put in place where crime is prevalent.