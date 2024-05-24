Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is five years since the beloved brothers, aged just 13 and 14, were murdered at their family home, but they will never be forgotten

The shocking murders of Blake and Tristan Barrass are among the most notorious, and shocking, crimes ever to be committed in Sheffield.

It is five years ago today, May 24, that Blake and Tristan were murdered at their family home by their incestuous parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the days and weeks following the tragic and untimely deaths of Blake and Tristan in May 2019, the two brothers were described as 'beautiful boys who touched the lives of everyone they knew'.

Sheffield was left in a state of shock and utter disbelief after learning that 13-year-old Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 14, had been murdered at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, on May 24, 2019.

The case took another devastating turn when their parents, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, were subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, their murders.

In November 2019, Barrass and Machin, who are half brother and sister, were jailed for life and each ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for murdering their two sons and attempting to murder their other four children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their sentences were among the longest ever handed down in Sheffield.

The court was told how the incestuous couple hatched the plan to kill their six children, after becoming fearful of the consequences of their romantic relationship being exposed.

In an exclusive video package for National World, on Shots!, we take a look back over the case, and the sentencing hearing where Barrass and Machin were brought to justice for their wicked crimes.