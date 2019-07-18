WATCH: New video emerges of hammer man's Sheffield rampage
A new video has emerged of a man rampaging around Sheffield armed with a hammer.
The video, shot by a bus passenger on London Road, shows the man driving his car recklessly and hitting other vehicles.
Earlier, he is believed to have attacked a bus in Attercliffe and shortly after the video was filmed, attacked another bus on London Road.
There are further reports he attacked a bus on Duke Street and he is also believed to have driven into cars on Boston Street.
Police, who are treating the incidents as linked, said: “We received numerous reports today, Friday 19 July, of a man believed to be causing criminal damage and displaying threatening behaviour at various locations across Sheffield.
“These reports include a man believed to have caused criminal damage to a bus on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road and to parked cars on Boston Street.
“No persons have been injured and our violent force tasking team and officers are currently searching for the man.
“If you have any information that could help officers locate the man please call 101 quoting incident number 533 of 18 July 2019.
“We advise that if you see this man you do not approach him but call 999.”
The incident is not thought to be terrorism related, they added.