CCTV video captures the moment two hooded thieves steal sentimental life-sized sheep ornaments from a front garden in Darnall, Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Ellis, aged 60, who lives in Darnall says the thieves came to his garden at around 11.50pm yesterday,

The video shows two hooded men pick up the life-sized sheep, then put them under their arms and make a swift getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim said his CCTV showed a man visiting his house earlier in the day to take photos of the figurines.

“I always get a lot of interest from people visiting the house saying they like them.”

“I suppose they are quite unique.”

The thieves left one of the sheep with a broken leg, and the little lambs that came as part of the set.

He said he paid around £150 for the set at an auction, and they have sentimental value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He previously had another ornament of a young boy and girl stolen from his garden last year.

Tim joked: “Lets just hope we can get these sheep back home to their babies.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number CP75986/25/1414/04